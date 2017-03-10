UP Election Results 2017: Three-Ring Security At Counting Centres Tomorrow

Tight security arrangements are in place for the counting of votes tomorrow for 403 assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh. Officials said three-ring security is in place and 20,000 personnel from central forces have been posted in the state.
In addition to general observers, a micro-observer will be present at every counting table, officials say.
Only central paramilitary forces will be deployed inside the counting centres. The local police will guard the outer circle and armed forces from other states will be around the centres to prevent the entry of any "unauthorised" persons.
A total of 78 counting centres have been set up in the state.
In three districts of Amethi, Azamgarh and Kushinagar, two counting centres each have been set up.
As part of its strict rules for counting centres, the Election Commission has banned mobile phones inside them.
Local police force shall be stationed at first point of entry to check those entering the centres.
A senior magistrate will be posted at the entrance to control the crowd and regulate the entry, say officials.
The Election Commission has said a 100-metre area around a counting centre should be demarcated as a pedestrian zone and no vehicles should be allowed within this perimeter.
Additional CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor the carrying of EVMs or Electronic Voting Machines from strong rooms to the counting hall.
Uttar Pradesh votes in seven rounds in polls that started on February 11 and ended on March 8. Votes will also be counted at Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.