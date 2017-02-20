UP Election 2017: Will Transform Bundelkhand Like Kutch, Says PM Narendra Modi

UP Election 2017: At a rally in Orai, PM Modi said Bundelkhand has a lot of potential for development

Hitting the campaign trail in water scarce Bundelkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today blamed the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress for backwardness of the region and promised to transform it like Kutch in Gujarat. Mineral-rich Bundelkhand, he said, can change the "fate" of Uttar Pradesh and satellites can help keep a check on illegal mining. "SP and BSP have ignored Bundelkhand over the years and these elections are crucial for Bundelkhand... it has to decide whether it has to get rid of SP-BSP," PM Modi said at an election rally in Orai region of Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand."In five years, we will transform Bundelkhand, which has not seen any development in the last 70 years... mineral-rich Bundelkhand can change the fate of Uttar Pradesh, illegal mining has to be stopped and the satellite launched by India can be used to check the clandestine activities," Prime Minister Modi said.BJP has promised that if voted to power, an autonomous development board will be set up for the region and its working will be monitored on a weekly basis directly by the Chief Minister's office, he said. Explaining his vision for the region, PM Modi cited the example of Kutch district of Gujarat."Some believe nothing can be done in Bundelkhand... it can be made No.1 in the state... there is Kutch district in Gujarat... 20 years ago if any government staff was posted there, it was considered 'kala pani' (Andaman's Cellular Jail)," he said.The Prime Minister said population was dwindling there with no farming and water and people were migrating in search of greener pastures. "But after the earthquake there, we stared working on it and today it is the most developing district in the country. This can be done here too if the intention is right and if one has the resolve," he stressed.The Prime Minister also said, "If Bundelkhand has to flourish, it will need two engines to pull it out of the mess -- the BJP government in UP and at the Centre."