UP Election 2017: Key Candidates Contesting In Phase 5

Key Candidates- Phase- 5

Const No Const Name Cand Name Party Profile 24186 Amethi Gayatri Prasad Prajapati SP Cabinet Minister in UP Government. Recently the Supreme Court of India directed UP police to lodge an FIR against him in connection with a rape case. 24186 Amethi Ameeta Singh Congress She is the second wife of Sanjay Singh who is a Rajya Sabha MP and a three time MLA from Amethi and Former Zilla Panchayat President from Sultanpur. 24186 Amethi Garima Singh BJP She is the first wife of Sanjay Singh who is a Rajya Sabha MP and a three time MLA from Amethi and Former Zilla Panchayat President from Sultanpur. 24274 Bikapur Shobha Singh Chauhan BJP Wife of late Munna Singh Chauhan who was the state President of RLD 24275 Ayodhya Tej Narayan Pandey SP Sitting MLA and Former President Samajwadi Student Wing Uttar Pradesh 24280 Jalalpur Shankhlal Majhi SP Minister of Medical-Health and Family Welfare 24281 Akbarpur Ram Achal Rajbhar BSP BSP State President 24284 Matera Yasar Shah SP Sitting MLA and a Cabinet Minister in UP Government 24295 Mehnaun Rahul Shukla SP Son of Sitting MLA Nandita Shukla 24296 Gonda Prateek Bhushan Singh BJP Son of Lok Sabha MP Brij Bhushan Singh 24299 Tarabganj Vinod Kumar SP Cabinet Minister of Agriculture

Uttar Pradesh is all set to vote for the fifth phase of Assembly elections today, in which 51 seats spread over 11 districts will witness polling. A total of 608 candidates are contesting in this phase with a maximum of 24 candidates in Amethi and a minimum of 6 each in Kapilvastu and Etwa seats of Siddharth Nagar district.Prominent contestants in this phase include nine ministers of Akhilesh government. Gayatri Prasad Prajapati (SP), who will be facing Amita Singh (Congress) and Garima Singh (BJP) in Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Rahul Gandhi, is also contesting in the fifth phase. Ms Amita is the wife of Congress leader Sanjay Singh, while Ms Garima is his estranged better half.The fate of other ministers like Vinod Kumar Singh known as Pandit Singh from Tarabganj (Gonda), Tej Narain Pandey, referred to as Pawan Pandey from Ayodhya and BSP state president Ram Achal Rajbhar from Akbarpur will also be decided in this phase.The fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017 will witness the participation of over 1.84 crore voters which include 96 lakh women.Here is a list of the key candidates contesting in the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh elections: