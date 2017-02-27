NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrime
UP Election 2017: Key Candidates Contesting In Phase 5

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 27, 2017 04:31 IST
Prominent contestants in this phase include nine ministers of Akhilesh Yadav government.

New Delhi:  Uttar Pradesh is all set to vote for the fifth phase of Assembly elections today, in which 51 seats spread over 11 districts will witness polling. A total of 608 candidates are contesting in this phase with a maximum of 24 candidates in Amethi and a minimum of 6 each in Kapilvastu and Etwa seats of Siddharth Nagar district.

Prominent contestants in this phase include nine ministers of Akhilesh government. Gayatri Prasad Prajapati (SP), who will be facing Amita Singh (Congress) and Garima Singh (BJP) in Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Rahul Gandhi, is also contesting in the fifth phase. Ms Amita is the wife of Congress leader Sanjay Singh, while Ms Garima is his estranged better half.

The fate of other ministers like Vinod Kumar Singh known as Pandit Singh from Tarabganj (Gonda), Tej Narain Pandey, referred to as Pawan Pandey from Ayodhya and BSP state president Ram Achal Rajbhar from Akbarpur will also be decided in this phase.

The fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017 will witness the participation of over 1.84 crore voters which include 96 lakh women.

Here is a list of the key candidates contesting in the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh elections:
Key Candidates- Phase- 5
 
Const NoConst NameCand NamePartyProfile
24186AmethiGayatri Prasad PrajapatiSPCabinet Minister in UP Government. Recently the Supreme Court of India directed UP police to lodge an FIR against him in connection with a rape case.
24186AmethiAmeeta SinghCongressShe is the second wife of Sanjay Singh who is a Rajya Sabha MP and a three time MLA from Amethi and Former Zilla Panchayat President from Sultanpur.
24186AmethiGarima SinghBJPShe is the first wife of Sanjay Singh who is a Rajya Sabha MP and a three time MLA from Amethi and Former Zilla Panchayat President from Sultanpur.
24274BikapurShobha Singh ChauhanBJPWife of late Munna Singh Chauhan who was the state President of RLD
24275AyodhyaTej Narayan PandeySPSitting MLA and Former President Samajwadi Student Wing Uttar Pradesh
24280JalalpurShankhlal Majhi SPMinister of Medical-Health and Family Welfare
24281AkbarpurRam Achal RajbharBSPBSP State President
24284MateraYasar ShahSPSitting MLA and a Cabinet Minister in UP Government
24295MehnaunRahul ShuklaSPSon of Sitting MLA Nandita Shukla
24296GondaPrateek Bhushan SinghBJPSon of Lok Sabha MP Brij Bhushan Singh
24299TarabganjVinod KumarSPCabinet Minister of Agriculture


