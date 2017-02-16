UP Election 2017: I Am Uttar Pradesh's 'Adopted Son', Won't Let You Down, Says PM Narendra Modi

UP Election 2017: PM Modi said he is the "adopted son" of Uttar Pradesh and will ensure its development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that despite being born in Gujarat, he had chosen Uttar Pradesh as his land of vocation. He said he was inspired by Lord Krishna who was born in Uttar Pradesh but made Gujarat his "karma bhoomi". The Prime Minister said he was an adopted son of Uttar Pradesh and vowed not to ditch the people of the state. He also took a dig at Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav over his rift with father Mulayam Singh Yadav."Krishna was born in Uttar Pradesh but made Gujarat his karma bhoomi. I was born in Gujarat but Uttar Pradesh has adopted me. It is a privilege for me. Uttar Pradesh is like 'mai-baap'. I am not a son who would ditch his mai-baap. I will always care about Uttar Pradesh," PM Modi said, stressing that he would not let down the people of the state."Despite being an adopted son, it is my duty to develop Uttar Pradesh," Prime Minister Modi said at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi.Talking about ISRO creating a world record by successfully putting 104 satellites into orbit, PM Modi said the world is talking about success of our scientists and the countrymen are feeling proud."Everyone is working hard to take the country to new heights but what will happen if Uttar Pradesh lags behind," he said. "Samajwadi Party, Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party never thought about the bigger picture. All they did was to serve a select few, guided by political calculations. The fortune of the state can not be changed untill it gets rid of these political parties," Prime Minister Modi added.In his hour-long address, PM Modi also took on the state government over the law and order situation, saying it has failed to protect its own people as the state register maximum numbers of killings, while it alone registers 50 per cent cases related to Arms act."Police stations of the state have become party office of a political party. No case is being registered here untill the area chief of the ruling party okays it. Illegal weapons have become business here, which kills more than 3,000 people each year. Only those having links with the ruling party get government jobs," PM Modi said."The situation in UP due to the failure of the state government is such that we need to work hard to overcome this," he added.He said if BJP comes to power, it will waive off the loans of the farmers in its first cabinet meeting.Hardoi votes on Sunday in the third phase of the staggered elections to chose a new government in the country's most populous state.