UP Election 2017: BSP Now Stands For Behenji Sampatti Party, Says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today criticised BSP chief Mayawati's opposition to demonetisation, saying that her party, BSP is no longer Bahujan Samaj Party but 'Behenji Sampatti Party'. At an election rally in Orai region of Jalaun in Bundelkhand region, the Prime Minister said those who deposit wealth for themselves can never solve the problems of people. He also attacked the Samajwadi Party and Congress for criticising the demonestisation decision."Where has Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) reached today... when I announced notes ban on November 8 last year, arch-rivals SP and BSP, who never see eye-to-eye, came together...I was amazed when I launched a war against corruption and asked for the details of black money. They came together and all including the Congress started speaking the same language," Prime Minister Modi said."The main concern of the parties in Uttar Pradesh was not notes ban, but that they did not get enough time to stash away the ill-gotten money," he said."Behenji (Mayawati) alleges that government was ill-prepared... was it the government, or was it she who was not prepared?" PM Modi said."She said one week should have been given (before implementing notes ban)... Mulayam (Singh Yadav) also said the same," he said. "Money started being deposited in banks all of a sudden (after note ban) and (Mayawati) started shouting as why is it only at election time that the account of her brother has been made public...why is it being discussed that Rs 100 crore have been deposited," he said."Arrey Behenji the discussion is not because elections are being held, but because you have deposited Rs 100 crore after notes ban... BSP is no longer Bahujan Samaj Party... it is Behenji Sampatti Party now. Those who deposit wealth for themselves, can they solve your problem?" he asked.PM Modi said BJP's fight is against scam meaning 'ghotale'."I have said SCAM stood for Samajwadi, Congress, Akhilesh and Mayawati... there is a leader who is seeing honesty and service in scam and had said for us scam is 'seva' do you need such service? You have an opportunity in this elections to throw out SCAM from Bundelkhand," he said, without naming Rahul Gandhi.