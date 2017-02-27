UP Election 2017: Battle Of The Queens In Amethi As State Votes In Fifth Phase Today

A 'Rani vs Rani' contest in Amethi has drawn much interest as UP votes in the fifth phase today
Lucknow:
The Gandhi family stronghold Amethi, represented in parliament by Rahul Gandhi, and the temple town of Ayodhya are among the areas voting today in the fifth of seven-phase elections in Uttar Pradesh
. Voting is being held across 11 districts including five bordering Nepal. In an increasingly acrimonious campaign for India's most politically important state, words like "Gujarat's donkeys" and "Kasab" came up during rallies. On Sunday evening, there was a flag march by central forces in sensitive areas close to the Terai region in Nepal's foothills.