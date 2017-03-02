UP Election 2017: 160 Of The 635 Candidates In Phase 6 Are Crorepatis

UP Election 2017: The sixth phase of the assembly election will take place on March 4.

A total of 160 crorepati candidates are in the fray in the sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to be held on Saturday, according to a report. Also, 126 candidates have declared criminal cases against them, the report by UP Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) that analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 635 candidates from 78 political parties, including six national parties, five state parties, 67 unrecognised parties and 175 independent candidates who are contesting in the sixth phase of UP assembly elections.Of the 635 candidates, 160 are crorepatis, the report released yesterday by the think-tank said.The report said that 35 candidates out of 49 from BSP, 33 of 45 from BJP, 28 of 40 from SP, 6 of 10 from INC, 8 of 36 from RLD and 23 of 175 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore. The average assets per candidate, contesting in the sixth phase of UP assembly election, is Rs 1.59 crore.The three richest candidates contesting in the sixth phase are from BSP. Shah Alam Urf Guddu Jamali has total assets worth over Rs 118 crore followed by Vinayshankar (over Rs 67 crore) and Aijaj Ahmad (over Rs 52 crore), the report said.A total of 168 candidates have not declared their PAN details, it added.The report further said that out of 635 candidates analysed, 126 have declared criminal cases against themselves.ADR said, 109 candidates have declared serious criminal cases, including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc.Among party wise candidates with criminal cases, 18 from BJP, 24 from BSP, 5 from RLD, 15 from SP, 4 of 15 from CPI, 3 from Indian National Congress and 22 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, it said.