Yogi Adityanath Urges Pilgrims Not To Play Vulgar Songs During Kanwar Yatra

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked devotees participating in the kanwar yatra not to play "vulgar" songs and also appealed to people to refrain from gambling on Diwali. Those participating in the annual Kanwar pilgrimage should not be brash and "show-off", he said in Gorakhpur."The Kanwar yatra is about to begin. Playing of vulgar film songs and DJs do not go with religious feelings. Also, it is improper to indulge in gambling after worshiping Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali," the chief minister said.Mr Adityanath, who was on a visit to Gorakhpur - located close to the Indo-Nepal border - said India and Nepal are "two bodies and one soul" and there is a need to impart skill development training to people residing on both the sides of the border.At a skill development training programme organised by the Sashastra Seema Bal, he said, "We have to give a befitting reply to those who are trying to target India by making Nepal their centre. From this point of view, it becomes extremely important to give training to people from Nepal."