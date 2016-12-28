UP Chief Minister Announces Relief For Passengers Injured In Train Mishap

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured in the Kanpur train mishap and Rs 25,000 to those who suffered minor wounds.The chief minister wished speedy recovery to the passengers injured after 15 coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailed early this morning near Rura Railway Station in Kanpur Dehat district when the train was crossing a bridge over a dry canal.He directed officials to take adequate measures for the treatment of the injured and said there should be no laxity in this regard, an official release said here.The chief minister also asked officials to extend all assistance to railway authorities in providing help to the passengers.Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Shivkant Ojha ordered cancellation of leave of all doctors in government-run hospitals in Kanpur division.