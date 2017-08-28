United Nations General Assembly President-Elect Meets PM Narendra Modi, Terror Discussed

The Prime Minister congratulated Mr Lajcak on his election to the post and assured him of India's full and constructive cooperation in discharging his new responsibilities, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
During the meeting, Mr Lajcak shared his priorities for the upcoming 72nd UN General Assembly.
Met Mr. @MiroslavLajcak, President Elect of the UNGA. pic.twitter.com/lu2Jcr8yOk— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2017
They discussed the need for stronger UN action on major global challenges including terrorism, United Nations reform, implementation of Sustainable Development Goals, and climate change, the statement said.
India has been pressing the UN to take an early decision on Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT), a proposal which has been pending for nearly two decades.
Once adopted, the CCIT would make it binding on all member countries to deny safe havens and funds to terrorists and terror groups.