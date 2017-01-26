Union Minister Sushma Swaraj's Doctor To Be Awarded Padma Shri

Dr Mukut Minz, who led the kidney transplant surgery on Union Minister Sushma Swaraj recently, was among four personalities from Odisha to be selected for the Padma Shri Awards.Besides him, cine star Sadhu Meher, folk singer Jitendra Haripal and Odissi danseuse Aruna Mohanty were selected for the country's fourth highest civilian honour, announced on Wednesday.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan conveyed their greetings to the winners for their outstanding contribution."Glad to see true sons & daughters of soil in the list of #PadmaAwards. #PeoplesPadma have now truly become an honour than a privilege (sic)," he posted on Twitter.Minz, who is working as the HOD of renal transplant surgery at Mohali-based Fortis hospital, recently came to limelight after he successfully undertook a kidney transplant surgery on External Affairs Minister Swaraj."I was expecting to receive such prestigious award as I have been working with diligence and honesty for more than 30 years now. I thank the government of India as well as the Odisha government for choosing me for the honour," Minz, a native of Sundergarh district, said.Sadhu Meher said, "I am extremely happy over the selection. I thank the government of India for choosing for the honour. I will dedicate the award to all the artists of Odisha and wish for their further growth in their respective fields."Jitendra Haripal, famous for his 'Rangabati' number, is among the most popular folk singers.