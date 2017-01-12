Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan Complains Of Breathlessness, Admitted To ICU

Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital in Bihar's Patna after the Lok Janshakti Party president complained of breathlessness, said his Officer on Special Duty R C Meena. Mr Paswan's wife and son, Chirag, are with the Union Minister inside the hospital, according to LJP spokesperson Ashraf Ansari.Mr Paswan was taken to Patna's Paras Hospital around 8.30 pm after he complained of breathlessness, news agency PTI quoted the Union Minister's brother Pashupati Kumar. His supporters and party activists started gathering outside the hospital as news of his admission broke.The Union Minister was on a four-day visit to his home state during which he had some political engagements in Khagaria, Begusarai, Mokamah and Patna before hosting a Makar Sankranti feast on January 15, according to PTI.The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, led by Mr Paswan, recently stated that service charge levied by restaurants and hotels are optional and consumers may choose not to pay it."Restaurants (sic) are billing service charges in addition to taxes. Service charge is optional. Consumer has a discretion to pay or not," Mr Paswan had tweeted.A seasoned politician, Mr Paswan joined the BJP-led NDA alliance ahead of the 2014 elections and won six seats in Bihar. Mr Paswan was elected from the Hajipur constituency for the eighth time in his political career.