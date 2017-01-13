Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Admitted In ICU For Breathlessness, Stable

Union Minister and LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan, who was admitted to the ICU after he complained of breathlessness yesterday, is stable now, doctors attending on him said today.Mr Paswan is being kept under close watch by doctors at Paras HMRI Hospital in Patna."Paswanji's health is stable now," Doctor Pramod Kumar, who heads the cardiology unit at the hospital, told news agency Press Trust of India.Doctor Sanjeev Kumar of AIIMS Patna, another member of the team treating the minister, also said that Paswan's health condition is stable now. A team of doctors are examining him, he said.R C Meena, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Paswan said that the decision to shift Mr Paswan would be taken as per recommendations of the doctors attending on him.LJP spokesman Ashraf Ansari said that party workers and well wishers have been thronging the hospital after hearing of Mr Paswan's health condition.Mr Paswan, 70, was admitted to the hospital around 8:30 pm yesterday, his brother and Bihar LJP president Pashupati Kumar Paras said.Mr Paswan, Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs, had arrived in Patna yesterday on a four-day tour of the state during which he had some political engagements in Patna, Khagaria, Begusarai and Mokamah before hosting Makarsankranti feast in Patna on January 15.Doctor Sanjeev Kumar of AIIMS Patna, who is also involved in treating the minister, said that the minister was suffering from Left Ventricular Failure caused by drop of oxygen in the body but was stable and responding to treatment.Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar personally talked to the doctors to enquire about the health of Mr Paswan. RJD president Lalu Prasad and his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav also paid a visit to the Paras Hospital to see Mr Paswan.