Union Minister JP Nadda Condoles Loss Of Lives In Himachal Pradesh Landslide

Two buses in Himachal Pradesh were buried under a massive landslide.

All India | | Updated: August 14, 2017 19:33 IST
Mandi Landslide: At least 46 people were killed and several injured.

Dharamshala:  Union minister JP Nadda today condoled the deaths that occurred due to a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district.

At least 46 people were killed and several injured after a massive landslide hit two buses of the Himachal roadways on the Mandi-Pathankot National Highway.

Terming the mishap as "unfortunate and saddening", he said the government firmly stands with the families of the victims.

The union minister has also spoken to the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and has requested him to direct the NHAI to take necessary steps to prevent such accidents, a press release said here.

It said that Mr Gadkari had directed the NHAI to include soil stabilisation, land protection wall and slope stabilisation in all the DPRs for constructing national highways in Himachal Pradesh.

He also directed the NHAI to complete all the DPRs at the earliest, the release said.

"Such initiatives will greatly help in reducing the accidents in the future," the release quoted as Mr Nadda saying.

