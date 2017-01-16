Union Minister Babul Supriyo's Convoy Attacked In Bengal

Union Minister Babul Supriyo's convoy was today attacked by alleged activists of the Trinamool Congress while he on an official visit to a thermal power station here but he escaped unhurt.Mr Supriyo, the Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, told PTI that his convoy was attacked by alleged TMC activists when he was on an official visit to Durgapur Steel Thermal Power station in his Asansol constituency during the day."As my car was entering the venue, TMC activists shouted slogans and pelted my car with stones. They tried to break my car," he said.Mr Supriyo alleged there was no response from the local police though a CISF senior official had informed them after seeing the "huge gathering of aggressive TMC supporters at the gate"."The CISF commander had requested local police for help but there was no response from the police," Mr Supriyo alleged.District police officials did not elaborate on the incident but said they are looking into the matter.On January 4, over 100 Trinamool Congress workers had staged a protest outside the house of Mr Supriyo in Kolkata demanding his arrest in the Rose Valley chit fund scam.