Collapse
Expand

Union Home Ministry Provides 85,000 Paramilitary Personnel For Poll Duties

All India | | Updated: January 19, 2017 05:36 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Union Home Ministry Provides 85,000 Paramilitary Personnel For Poll Duties

Union Home Ministry has committed to provide 850 companies for the polls. (File Photo)

New Delhi:  As many as 85,000 paramilitary personnel have been made available to the Election Commission for deployment in the upcoming assembly elections in five states, including in politically-crucial Uttar Pradesh, beginning February 4.

At a high-level meeting recently, the Union Home Ministry has committed to provide 850 companies for the polls, official sources said.

A company of paramilitary force comprises around 100 personnel.

In addition to the central forces, a few lakh personnel belonging to state police forces and home guards of the respective state will also be deployed for election duties.

The Home Ministry is accumulating 150 companies, most of them from State Armed Police forces and India Reserve Battalions, from different states for election duties. Rest of the forces will be from central paramilitary forces, the sources said.

While majority of the forces will be deployed in Uttar Pradesh, where polling will be held in seven phases, a sizeable number will also be deployed in Manipur which continues to be on edge due to a blockade on a major national highway, the sources said.

Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will be held in single phase and Manipur in two phases from February 4.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READAnother Senior Officer Sacked By Government For Non-Performance
Ministry Of Home AffairsParamilitary PersonnelAssembly elections in PunjabAssembly elections 2017Assembly elections in UttarakhandAssembly elections in Goa

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreKhaidi No 150A Monster CallsBairavaaSalman Khan

................................ Advertisement ................................