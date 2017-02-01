Union Budget 2017: When Arun Jaitley's Family Rated The Budget

Union minister Arun Jaitley's budget, which boosted market sentiments, has been hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an "uttam" (excellent) budget that takes care of the "FUTURE" - which, he said, stands for farmers, underprivileged, transparency, urban rejuvenation, rural development, enterprise. Mr Jaitley's family gave it a thumbs up too.Mr Jaitley's wife Sangeeta Jaitley said she liked the budget due to its "focus on skill development". His daughter Sonali Jaitley said she appreciated that the rural sector has been given priority. Mr Jaitley's son Rohan Jaitley, a lawyer practicing in Supreme Court, said the budget has incorporated the "Election Commission's recommendations".The budget has provided a huge push to the rural sector with an injection of 1,87,223 crore in rural, agriculture and allied sectors. A chunk of the money, Rs 48,000 crore, will be spent on the employment guarantee scheme MNREGS (the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme). The rest will be spent on development of infrastructure - houses, roads and electricity -- empowerment of women and rural skill development.Skill development formed one of the core areas of the budget given the government's promise to provide 100 million jobs by 2022. Under the Skill India Mission -- set up in 2015 - the government will launch more Skill Development Centres across the country."Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras have already been promoted in more than 60 districts," Mr Jaitley said. "We now propose to extend these Kendras to more than 600 districts across the country."Besides, 100 "International Skills Centres" will also be established, which will offer advanced training and foreign languages. "This will help those of our youth who seek job opportunities outside the country," the minister said.The budget also included measures to clean up political funding - capping cash donations at Rs 2,000. Amounts above it will have to paid in cheque or digitally. The government is also planning to issue electoral bonds which can be redeemed in the accounts of a registered political party.