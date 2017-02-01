Union Budget 2017: 3 Days Before Elections, Arun Jaitley's Budget Balm For The Poor

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley pledged to hike government spending on the rural poor and cut taxes today, seeking to ease the pain of the notes ban ahead of crucial elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh. The Budget was presented only three days before polling is held in Goa and Punjab, much to the chagrin of opposition parties who alleged that the government advanced the Budget by a whole month only to be able to offer sops to voters.
Highlights
- Budget comes just just ahead of key elections in five states
- It sought to ease pain of notes ban, gave tax breaks to the middle class
- Also reached out to farmers, poor with special schemes
Mr Jaitley called it a "budget for the poor". He promised to double the income of farmers in the next five years and also to bring 10 million households out of poverty by 2019, seeking to reassure people that the slowdown of the economy caused by demonetisation would not spill over to the next year.
He also promised more affordable housing for the poor, halved the basic rate of income tax to 5 per cent and cut taxes on small firms which make up 96 per cent of India's businesses, imposing an income-tax surcharge on those who earn more to offset the losses.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ban on 500 and 1,000-rupee notes, announced on November 8 with an aim to uproot corruption and black money, took out 86 per cent of the cash in circulation at the time. It resulted in a currency crunch that was seen to hit farmers, the rural poor and small traders the most.
"This budget is women and poor-friendly. For farmers, there is a significant increase in allocation in the total amount of loans, which has been expanded up to Rs 10 lakh crore. This is a significant step. This will help in doubling the income of the farmers," Amit Shah, chief of the ruling BJP, said.
Analysts said the budget was in line with expectations that the government would target communities worst hit by the notes ban, with elections beginning soon. After Goa and Punjab on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh votes in the first of seven phases next week and Uttarakhand and Manipur soon after that. Votes will be counted for all five states on March 11.
"It's an election budget, to all intents and purposes, with a massive push on rural spending and some quite big tax cuts," said Shilan Shah, India economist at Capital Economics in Singapore.
Another economist Sunil Sinha of India Ratings & Research said the tax cut was aimed at "applying a balm to this segment, which is broadly the lower middle class and which has been more vulnerable to the cash ban."
In his speech, Arun Jaitley defended demonetisation, saying it would increase revenues by forcing people to declare untaxed wealth, but conceded that it had hit the economy. On Tuesday the government lowered its growth forecast for the year ending in March 2017 to 7.1 per cent, down from 7.6 per cent in the previous year.
The ruling BJP says its recent gains in by-elections and civic polls are a signal that the people support PM Modi on the notes ban, despite the inconvenience that is has caused them.
Opposition parties however allege that the demonetisation has been a disaster, punishing the poor instead the corrupt, and have made it one of their main election agendas in the coming elections.
"The government is insisting on presenting budget before elections. Obviously it means that they are trying to lure voters," alleged the Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge this morning.
The battle for Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, is not only seen as a semi-final before national elections in 2019, but also offers parties the chance to win more Rajya Sabha seats, since most members of the upper house of Parliament are indirectly elected by state legislatures.
