Unhappy Over Election Seats, Congress Workers Vandalise Party Office In Uttarakhand

Congress party office in Dehradun was vandalised by party workers who were unhappy over the ticket distribution for the assembly elections in Uttarakhand. The workers threw chairs, broke furniture, tore off posters. Some workers also raised slogans against Chief Minister Harish Rawat.The Congress has released a list of 63 candidates for the polls scheduled for February 15. Mr Rawat will contest from two seats: Hardwar Rural and Kichha.Most outgoing legislators have been repeated by the Congress. State ministers Indira Hridyesh, Surendra Singh and Dinesh Aggarwal will contest from Haldwani, Kotdwar and Dharampur constituencies respectively. Other Congress leaders who made the cut were Mantri Prasad Naihani, Harish Chandra Durgapal and Goving Singh Kunjwal who have been respectively fielded from Deoprayag, Lalkuwa and Jageshwar.Suryakant Dhasmana, who was acquitted by the CBI court in 2012 in connection with killing one person and injuring two persons during the Uttarakhand movement, has been fielded from Dehradun Cantt.State Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay will contest from Sahaspur.Mr Rawat tried to play down the controversy, saying some ticket hopefuls were unhappy they had not been fielded by the party.The Congress has also roped in political strategist Prashant Kishor for the elections. "Kishor is like Chyawanprash... People resort to such tonics as they age," MR Rawat was quoted, by PTI, as saying.A 70-member Uttarakhand assembly will be elected on February 15.