Under Trials Go On Rampage In Gurdaspur Jail

Around half-a-dozen under trials today went on rampage in Gurdaspur jail after attacking two members of jail staff, forcing the security guards to open fire in the air, to rein in them.The inmates even indulged in brick-batting, burning down the jail beds and smashing CCTV installed in the jail premises, police said.Smoke could be seen coming out of the jail premises.Two members of the jail staff were thrashed by few under trials with plastic pipes, police said adding the under trials were upset over the increased security measures."Seven to eight under trials were possibly involved in this incident," said Gurdaspur SSP Bhupinderjeet Singh Virk.When other jail staff members saw their two members being beaten up, they tried to stop the under trials."Three to four shots were fired in the air by the jail staff to control the situation," said the SSP.He said under trials indulged in brick-batting, setting the beds of the barracks on fire. They even smashed a CCTV.Senior officials including DIG Ferozepur Range Surinder Singh Saini, rushed to the jail to take stock of the situation.Notably, six prisoners including two terrorists were freed by a group of armed men from high security Nabha jail in Patiala district in November last year.