Under The Tuscan Sun: Radhika Apte's Beach Pics Are Utterly Dreamy

As you read this, actress Radhika Apte is having a wonderful time in Tuscany, Italy. She's taking afternoon naps on pristine beaches and treating herself to sumptuous meals. Radhika Apte shared a few pictures from her Tuscany holiday which will make you call a travel agent soon. In one of the pictures, Radhika, dressed in a striped bikini, smiled for the camera after fresh from a nap. In another pic, she posed with a gorgeous smile and a half-eaten tomato. Radhika also posted a video herself holding a sea urchin, though she clarified in caption: "No animals were harmed in the making of this clip. (I put it back in the sea)."
Glimpses from Radhika Apte's Tuscany vacation:
Radhika Apte's black-and-white picture has more than 16,000 likes and users are complimenting Radhika for her look. For the other picture, Radhika's got more than 20,000 likes.
Radhika Apte started her career in Bollywood with 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. She followed it up with films like the Rakht Charitra series and Shor in the City. She received critical acclaim for her role in Varun Dhawan's Badlapur. Radhika has also starred in films like Hunterrr, Manjhi - The Mountain Man, Phobia and Parched.
Rajinikanth's Kabali and Riteish Deshmukh's Lai Bhaari are among Radhika's notable regional films. Radhika is also famous for her role in short films like Ahalya and Kriti.
Radhika Apte will be soon seen with Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor in Padman, which is directed by R Balki and produced by Twinkle Khanna.