UK Tells India-Bound Travellers To Stay Alert After Ram Rahim's Sect Erupts

The UK today issued a safety advisory for its citizens travelling to India, saying possibility of further serious violence may be expected after the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, a self-styled spiritual guru and head of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect, in a rape case.Thousands of followers of Ram Rahim went on the rampage today yesterday, setting fire to vehicles and buildings soon after a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court convicted him in a 2002 rape case.The advisory issued by the UK government asked India-bound travellers to follow the advice of the local authorities, monitor local media and stay in touch with their travel companies."The British Deputy High Commission and British Council offices in Chandigarh are closed until on Monday August 28, due to the possibility of further serious violence. Local road and rail travel may be significantly disrupted during this period," the advisory said.Violence were reported yesterday in parts of Haryana, particularly in Sirsa and Panchkula; Punjab, Chandigarh and arson even in New Delhi following the conviction of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect's leader.