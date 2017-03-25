UK National Arrested In Goa Smuggled Drugs In A Condom

A UK national, who was arrested on Friday, for being part of a narcotics racket in Goa, had smuggled synthetic drugs into India by caching them in a condom, police said on Saturday.Superintendent of Police (Crime) Umesh Gaonkar told the media that the accused David Johnson, had also managed to smuggle in other drugs, by hiding them in medicinal containers, which were originally used to store herbal products, as well as in the form of sugar cubes."He managed to give the slip to the officials at Heathrow airport before arriving in Mumbai in February. He has been in Goa selling synthetic drugs to customers here," Mr Gaonkar said.On Friday, state anti-narcotics sleuths arrested Johnson with party drugs like ecstacy and LSD worth Rs 18 lakh from his residence at Anjuna, a beach village in North Goa.Gaonkar said the accused's clients were those who used to frequent music parties which are held regularly along the coastal belt.Goa's beach and nightlife attract nearly four million tourists every year, half a million of whom are foreign nationals.Manohar Parrikar, the Goa Chief Minister, on Thursday asked the state police to crack the whip on the drug trade and late night parties in the state."Strict instructions have been given to the police department to crack down on the late night parties and the trafficking or sale of drugs in the state," Mr Parrikar said.The chief minister said he has also asked the police to remove encroachments, including the make-shift stalls selling various commodities, on the highways.