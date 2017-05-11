UK Advocate Satisfied About Vijay Mallya's 'Dishonesty': Investigators

The key advocate at an UK court, which will be hearing India's case on the extradition of Vijay Mallya, is satisfied about the 'dishonesty' of the wanted liquor baron in the 900-crore IDBI bank loan default case after seeing the initial evidence. This was the feedback with which the joint investigative team of CBI and Enforcement Directorate has returned with from London.The case will be heard at the London's Metropolitan court later this month. Ahead of it, a joint investigative team of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Department had visited London to brief the state prosecutor, known as the Crown's counsel, who will be arguing India's case.Sources from the team said they have handed over a folder with 1,500 pages of documents. They include notes related to clarifications sought by the Crown's counsel and supporting documents like bank details.The Enforcement Directorate has also handed over three attachment orders related to Mr Mallya.According to the team, the main concern of the Crown's counsel was that the aspect of dual criminality should be established - which means the evidence against Mr Mallya should establish not just criminality under Indian Penal Code, but also under UK's Fraud Act of 2006.The joint investigative team claimed the Crown's counsel was prima facie convinced that it was a case of fraud and not business failure. But he has sought further statements related to the investigation.Indian intelligence agencies also believe that Monday's verdict from the Supreme Court, which has held Mr Mallya guilty of misleading it regarding his wealth, will help their case in UK. The order was in reaction to a petition filed by the consortium of Indian banks, which has been trying to recover bank loans to the tune of 9,000 crores.