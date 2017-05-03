Uddhav Thackeray Urges PM Modi To 'Tear Pakistan Into Pieces'

In a dig at its ally, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray today said BJP should work on strengthening the nation and not just their party, while urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "tear Pakistan into pieces.""The BJP should concentrate on strengthening the country and the state rather than only strengthening the party. We are ready for mid-term polls. In UP there is 'Yogi' Sarkar (government), but here (in Maharashtra) there is a 'NirupaYogi' (useless) Sarkar," he said while addressing a gathering of party workers in Mumbai this evening.Shiv Sena is an ally of the centre as well as the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government."Enter Pakistan and tear them into pieces. The Shiv Sena will stand behind Prime Minister Modi," Mr Thackeray said.In an unsoldierly act by the Pakistan Army, two Indian soldiers were mutilated by Pakistan border action team (BAT) by sneaking 250 metres into Indian Territory in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir on May 1.Meanwhile, commenting over the agrarian crisis prevalent in Maharashtra, Mr Thackeray said the situation has become such that if somebody speaks in favour of farmers, they are touted to be anti-government.He said while the BJP's win in the recently held Uttar Pradesh polls was commendable, one could not ignore the outcome of the Goa Assembly polls."The Congress did not portray any face in the Goa polls. Yet, they received four more seats than the BJP. This cannot be ignored," he said.