Uber Sued For Allegedly Obtaining Medical Records Of Woman Raped In Delhi

Ride-hailing service provider Uber has been sued by a woman who was raped by a driver in New Delhi in 2014 for allegedly obtaining her medical records, according to court documents.The lawsuit, filed in a California federal court, came as Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick announced a leave of absence this week. Kalanick, under fire for fostering a culture of sexism and rule-breaking, is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.Earlier this month, Uber fired a top executive who had allegedly obtained the medical records of the 26-year-old rape survivor, according to reports.Eric Alexander, the president of business in the Asia Pacific region, was fired on June 6, just as the company announced that it had fired 20 employees over the last few months for harassment, discrimination and inappropriate behaviour.A report by technology news website Recode quoted sources as saying that Mr Alexander had showed the medical records to "Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and Senior Vice President Emil Michael".The Delhi passenger was raped and beaten and the assault led to a ban for a few months on Uber in Delhi. The driver was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2015."The 2014 crime in Delhi was absolutely horrific and something no one should ever go through. Uber responded by working closely with law enforcement and the prosecution to support their investigation and see the perpetrator brought to justice," said Amit Jain, President, Uber India.The Recode report said that while the company was publicly apologetic, "some top executives apparently had trouble believing that the incident was entirely true", including Mr Alexander, who was already in India at that time and investigated the claims.Mr Alexander and other top executives including Mr Kalanick, the founder, allegedly considered whether Uber's main rival in India, Ola, was behind the incident to sabotage the company.At the time, Mr Kalanick condemned the Delhi assault, saying the company will do "everything to help bring this perpetrator to justice and to support the victim and her family in her recovery".