Twinkle Khanna Spotted Daughter Nitara, 4, And Mother Dimple, 60, Go Shopping Wearing Similar Shoes

Twinkle Khanna made an interesting observation on Tuesday and posted it on Twitter. Twinkle’s four-year-old daughter and mother Dimple Kapadia, who is 60, stepped out wearing similar shoes on Tuesday, which inevitably called for a photograph on Twinkle’s part. Twinkle noticed the similarity in their wardrobe choices and quickly appeared to dismiss the idea of ‘generation gap’ in a tweet. “What generation gap? 56 years apart but both the baby and her nani get ready to go shopping with purring feet,” read Twinkle’s tweet on Tuesday evening. Former actress Twinkle Khanna has switched careers to be an author and entrepreneur and is married to Bollywood’s favourite action hero Akshay Kumar. Nitara is the younger of Akshay and Twinkle’s two children. 14-year-old Aarav is Nitara’s older brother.
Highlights
- Twinkle, Akshay and Dimple currently appear to be in Barcelona
- Twinkle shields Nitara from public glare but posts pics on Instagram
- She recently tweeted a pic of Dimple and Nitara in similar shoes
What generation gap? 56 years apart but both the baby and her Nani get ready to go shopping with purring feet #AgelessGoalspic.twitter.com/JOJoK5OsE2— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 27, 2017
Twinkle and Akshay continue to shield Nitara from the public glare but make adorable posts on social media featuring their children. For example, recently Akshay and Nitara were on a random skipping spree which resulted in a video. “There's always a spring in my step when we are together,” Akshay captioned this post.
This is what the 49-year-old actor posted on Father’s Day:
Here’s one cuteness overloaded photograph from Twinkle:
Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna and company appear to be holidaying in Barcelona, from where they shared several post-card worthy pictures.
Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna has authored two books - Mrs Funnybones and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and is a regular columnist. She is also producing her husband’s new film Padman, her first film under her production house Funnybones Movies. Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which is scheduled to release on August 11.