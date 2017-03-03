TV Actor Anuj Saxena Granted Bail In Graft Case

TV actor Anuj Saxena was today granted bail by a special court in a graft case, which had pushed co-accused and senior bureaucrat B K Bansal and his entire family to take the extreme case of committing suicide last year.Special Judge Gurdeep Singh said the TV actor was not required for further custodial interrogation and allowed his bail plea. He was earlier asked by the Delhi High Court to surrender by February 17 and he was lodged in judicial custody. He later surrendered before the court and was sent to the CBI custody.The high court had on February 13 issued the direction after Mr Saxena's lawyer decided to withdraw the anticipatory bail plea moved by him, when the court said it was "not inclined to grant the relief" as the accused appeared to be the "ultimate beneficiary".The CBI alleged that Mr Saxena had played a direct role in bribing Mr Bansal to ensure that he did not order a Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) inspection against his company on charges of illegal collection of Rs 175 crore from 24,000 investors, diversion of funds to companies abroad and not filing returns on time.Mr Bansal, who was out on bail, allegedly hung himself along with his son at their residence on the intervening night of September 26 and 27, 2016, with a purported suicide note claiming "harassment" by the CBI.He was arrested by the CBI on July 16, 2016, for allegedly accepting bribe from the pharmaceutical company. Three days after his arrest, his wife Satyabala (58) and daughter Neha (28) allegedly hung themselves from ceiling fans at their residence in Nilkanth Apartments in East Delhi's Madhu Vihar.