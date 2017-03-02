Tussle In BJP & Shiv Sena Over Facelift Of Shivaji Park Selfie-Point

In a display of political one-upmanship, the friends-turned-foes BJP and Shiv Sena today announced that a selfie-point at Dadar, which has been closed down owing to lack of funds, would be redeveloped and relaunched by them.The 'selfie-point' set up by MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, which had become popular among youngsters, was closed down owing to lack of funds to maintain it. Making an announcement on the Twitter, BJP's city unit president Ashish Shelar said, "The selfie-point at Shivaji Park in Dadar, which gained popularity among the youths, will now be redeveloped by the BJP in a more attractive manner. Let's meet at the selfie point soon."The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) administration gave its permission to the BJP to relaunch the project.However, the Shiv Sena also showed willingness to redevelop the project. Vishakha Raut, party's municipal corporation member, put up a poster near the selfie-point with a message that her party will soon redevelop the project.The location at Shivaji Park in Dadar, where youths gathered to take selfies, was developed by Mr Deshpande in his civic ward, when he was leader of his party in the BMC.After a restructuring of wards in the metropolis, the seat was reserved for women. Mr Deshpande fielded his wife from the ward, but she lost in the recently-held BMC election elections held on February 21. He then decided to close down the selfie-point, citing lack of funds to maintain it.Several youths had expressed their disappointment over the decision to shut the selfie-point.