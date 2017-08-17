Turned Away By Hospital, Saharanpur Woman Delivers Baby In Rickshaw

Ms Munawar, who was in labour, was admitted to the district woman's hospital on the night of August 14 but was later asked to leave without being examined, SP Saharanpur (Rural) Vidya Sagar Mishra said.

August 17, 2017
A woman delivered baby in rickshaw after she was turned away by hospital a hospital (Representational)

Saharanpur:  A pregnant woman in Saharanpur was allegedly asked to leave a hospital in Saharanpur in the middle of the night by the staff, following which she gave birth to a boy in an e-rickshaw, the police said yesterday.

Ms Munawar, who was in labour, was admitted to the district woman's hospital on the night of August 14 but was later asked to leave without being examined, SP Saharanpur (Rural) Vidya Sagar Mishra said.

While her husband was taking her in an e-rickshaw to another hospital, she gave birth to the boy in the vehicle.

She was admitted to a private hospital later, he said.

Ms Munawar's husband lodged a complaint with the police and demanded action against the hospital, Mr Mishra said.

A case was lodged in Janapuri Police Station. The matter was being probed, he added.

