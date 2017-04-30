Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Arrives Today. India's Nuke Club Bid, Trade Ties On Agenda: 10 Points

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit comes after Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades' tour to India.

New Delhi: Fresh after winning a controversial referendum that gives him overwhelming powers, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives in India today. On a two-day visit to the country, President Erdogan will be received by his Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The two will discuss ways to improve bilateral economic and trade ties. His meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be crucial in view of the crisis in Syria and support for India's membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group.