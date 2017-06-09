Tubelight 's Tinka Tinka Dil Mera: Dear Salman Khan, Why So Sad On Friday? Never Mind. We Love The Song Tubelight song Tinka Tinka Dil Mera: Just when you thought of starting a happy weekend, makers of Salman Khan's film released this sad (and soulful) track

Tubelight song Tinka Tinka Dil Mera: Salman Khan in a film still New Delhi: Highlights Tubelight's new track is sung by Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Tinka Tinka Dil Mera explore Laxman and Bharat's bond Tubelight releases on June 23 Tubelight's new song Tinka Tinka Dil Mera is beautiful and emotional. The song is sung by Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and is picturized on the film's lead star Salman Khan. Director Kabir Khan shared the song on Twitter and wrote: "My two favourites are back with the most special song Tinka Tinka Dil Mera." In the video of the song, composed by Pritam, the makers show



Watch Tubelight's new song Tinka Tinka Dil Mera:





Salman and Sohail have earlier worked together in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, God Tussi Great Ho and Hello. Of co-starring in Tubelight, Salman told news agency IANS: "(The) character in the film took me back to my school days.



Tubelight is Kabir Khan and Salman Khan's third film together after Bahjrani Bhaijaan (2015) and Ek Tha Tiger (2012).



Tubelight also stars late actor Om Puri and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film.



Tubelight will open on June 23, two days before Eid.



