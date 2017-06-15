Tubelight's Main Agar: Salman Khan Will Win Your Heart In This Song The fourth song of Salman Khan's much-awaited movie, titled Main Agar, was unveiled by the makers of the film on Thursday

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Tubelight: A still from the song Main Agar New Delhi: Highlights Late actor Om Puri and Sohail Khan also feature in the song The song has been sung by Atif Aslam Lyrics of this song have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya Main Agar, introduces Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child actor Matin Rey Tangu. The two minute melodious song highlights Salman's wonderful bond with Zhu Zhu and Matin Rey Tangu in the film. Late actor Om Puri and Sohail Khan also feature in the song. The Aryan actor is seen riding magnificent looking horses along with Salman Khan. Main Agar has been sung by Atif Aslam. The beautiful lyrics of this song have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Pritam has composed the music of the song.



Watch the new song of Tubelight, titled Main Agar here:





Tubelight, which is set against the backdrop of 1962 Sino-Indian war, has been directed by Kabir Khan. Shah Rukh Khan will be making a cameo appearance in the film.



Kabir Khan thought of making Tubelight after watching 2015 Hollywood film Little Boy, which has World War 2 as its backdrop.



Salman Khan and Sohail, who feature as onscreen brothers in Tubelight, will be seen reuniting on the big screen after a gap of seven years. They have previously co-starred in films like Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute To Love, Veer and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.



Tubelight marks Salman Khan's third collaboration with filmmaker Kabir Khan. The duo has previously worked together in Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.



The trailer of Tubelight was unveiled on May 26.



, two days ahead of Eid.





