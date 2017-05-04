Tubelight Teaser: Salman Khan Is The Adorable Misfit In This War Film

The teaser of Salman Khan's Tubelight released on social media on Thursday and as expected, it was thrilling. The Kabir Khan and Salman Khan combination on its way to become everyone's favourite. In less than a minute, Kabir Khan showed the many facets of the film - the war background and Sohail Khan as a soldier, a love story and a goofy Salman Khan. The teaser ended with the announcement: "Yakeen tubelight ki tarah hota hai, der se jalta hai, lekin jab jalta hai to full light kar deta hai." Based on the teaser, Tubelight promises to be a gripping emotional story set during an Indo-Sino war.
Highlights
Filmmaker Karan Johar gave the first review of Tubelight teaser:
This is what you call a tease! What a FAB world and a promise of a brilliant film!! @BeingSalmanKhan@kabirkhankkhttps://t.co/V5SjHbOAZO— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 4, 2017
Before releasing the teaser, Kabir Khan released a 'teaser' of Tubelight's teaser featuring Salman Khan and Kabir Khan.
This is Salman and Kabir's third film together after 2012's Ek Tha Tiger and 2015's Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Of Salman's performance in Tubelight, Kabir Khan told news agency IANS that the 51-year-old actor's performance is 'five time better' in this film. "Salman will be seen in a completely different way in the film (Tubelight). If people have thought that Salman's performance is special in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, then his performance in Tubelight is five times better than it. The audience will see Salman's better performance in Tubelight," he said.
Tubelight also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, child artiste Matin Rey Tangu and Shah Rukh Khan in cameo. Like most of Salman khan's films, Tubelight will also release close to Eid. Watch Salman Khan's gripping tale in theatres on June 23.