Tubelight Teaser Out Soon. Till Then, Salman Khan In Stunning Posters

Salman Khan is all set to cast his magic yet again in the teaser of Tubelight, which is expected to release today evening. Meanwhile, the Internet, who is eagerly awaiting the Tubelight teaser just cannot keep calm. Team Tubelight has kept fans and followers updated and intrigued with delightful posters featuring Salman Khan and his various moods from the film. Those who have missed out, do not worry because we've carefully curated the Tubelight posters for you. You're welcome. The 51-year-old actor, who has unveiled one new poster for the last five days till today, also followed them up with catchy captions.
Salman Khan is almost here with the Tubelight teaser, he assured.
Previously, the first poster, which kicked off the countdown for the Tubelight teaser, features Salman Khan waving from a bus window. This is what Salman wanted to say: "Kahin jaa nahi raha hoon, aap ke paas aa raha hoon."
Salman co-stars with brother Sohail Khan in Tubelight. Here's proof:
After Harshaali Malhotra in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman Khan has a new cute co-star, Matin Rey Tangu, who is an expert at being adorable.
Here's Salman Khan and Sohail Khan recreating Andaz Apna Apna days. "Do bhai aa rahe hain...bus do din mein," he wrote.
This is how Salman Khan made his look for Tubelight official last month:
Meanwhile, Tubelight director Kabir Khan has already arrived at the teaser launch event in Mumbai with wife Mini Mathur.
Cometh the hour, cometh the man! @kabirkhankk makes his way to the teaser launch event!#TubelightTeaserDaypic.twitter.com/jf1XPffGss— Tubelight (@TubelightKiEid) May 4, 2017
However, what else is keeping fans excited about Salman Khan's Tubelight is that it will feature a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Tubelight began shooting in Ladakh earlier this year and is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war. It has also been extensively filmed in Himachal Pradesh. Salman Khan co-stars with Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in Tubelight, which marks Salman's third film with Kabir Khan after working with the director in Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.