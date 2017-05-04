Tubelight Teaser Ka Teaser Is Here. Salman Khan Fans, Have You Seen It?

Tubelight Teaser Ka Teaser: Salman Khan and Kabir Khan in a still (courtesy SalmanKhanFilms) New Delhi: Highlights Tubelight teaser will arrive at 9pm today Ahead of that, Kabir Khan shared teaser ka teaser It shows moments ahead of the teaser being shown to Salman Tubelight Teaser' trends on Twitter, Google and everywhere else, here's something to delight you all - Tubelight teaser ka teaser. Tubelight director Kabir Khan shared a short glimpse of the moments ahead of the teaser being shown to the 52-year-old superstar. The video tracks the journey of the yet-unseen Tubelight teaser, being locked in a hard drive, from Kabir Khan's office to the Tubelight studios of Salman Khan Films. Safely clutched in the director's hands, the teaser-loaded hard drive reaches Salman Khan's Mumbai residence - Galaxy Apartment - first. But Bhaijaan is not there.



Kabir Khan drives in to the studios in search of Salman and the atmosphere is heavy with excitement. The crew gather around, lights are dimmed and the screen is ready, when Salman, oblivious of Kabir Khan's purpose, makes an indifferent entry to say: "Tubelight jalao!."



Salman Khan has also majorly contributed to keep fans and followers interested, Tubelight teaser.



Watch Tubelight teaser ka teaser here:





Salman Khan co-stars with Chinese star Zhu Zhu and his brother Sohail Khan in the Kabir Khan-directed films. Tubelight marks Salman's third collaboration with the director after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. After Harshaali Malhotra, Salman has also roped in yet another cute, little co-star Matin Rey Tangu for the film.



Tubelight has extensively been shot in exclusive locations in Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh and is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-Sino war.



Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, which is a sequel to Kabir Khan's 2012's action thriller and also features Katrina Kaif.





