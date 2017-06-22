Tubelight: Salman Khan Posts Adorable Audition Of 8-Year-Old Co-Star Matin Tubelight: Salman Khan shared an adorable video of his eight-year-old co-star Matin Rey Tangu, which was taken during the film's release

Actor Salman Khan's much-awaited film Tubelight is all set to be released in theatres tomorrow . A day ahead of its release, the 51-year-old actor delighted his fans and followers on social media by sharing an absolutely adorable video of his eight-year-old co-star Matin Rey Tangu , which was taken during the film's auditions. In the one-minute clip, Matin is seen reading his lines and having a great time with the other children who auditioned for the film. Matin Rey Tangu, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar, was officially introduced to everyone at an event in Mumbai on Monday. Watch the video shared by Salman Khan here.At the event, Matin Rey Tangu made headlines with his wit and confidence. A reporter, who presumed that he is from China, asked him if this was his first trip to India. Matin confidently responded: "IndiaIndia(I live in India only, so I will come here).", directed by Kabir Khan, is set against the backdrop of 1962 Sino-Indian war. It is an adaptation of 2015 Hollywood movie. The film also stars Salman's brother Sohail Khan, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, late actor Om Puri and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.is Salman Khan's third film with director Kabir Khan. They have previously worked together in(2012) and(2015).Salman Khan will be reuniting onscreen with his brother Salman Khan after a gap of seven years with. They previously co-starred inandShah Rukh Khan will be seen making a cameo appearance in