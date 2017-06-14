Tubelight: Salman Khan And Sohail Khan In A Pic From The Film's Set

Actor Salman Khan is all set for the release of his much-awaited film Tubelight. Today, the 51-year-old actor shared a behind-the-scenes picture with his brother Sohail Khan in which the duo can be seen taking an ice cream break during the shoot of the film. Salman Khan and Sohail will feature as onscreen brothers in the film. They have earlier co-starred in films like Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute To Love, Veer and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. Salman and Sohail will be reuniting on the big screen after a gap of seven years with Kabir Khan's Tubelight. See the picture shared by the Kick actor here:
Highlights
- Salman and Sohail feature as onscreen brothers in Tubelight
- Salman and Sohail will reunite on the big screen after seven years
- Tubelight is scheduled to release in theatres on June 23
Here are some more behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Tubelight which have been shared by Salman Khan previously.
Tubelight is set against the backdrop of 1962 Sino-Indian war. It is the adaptation of 2015 Hollywood film Little Boy.
In an earlier interview to news agency PTI, Salman Khan said that his journey during the shooting of Tubelight was 'emotional.' "The film was an emotional journey and I felt emotionally drained after shooting some of the scenes that narrate that my brother is no more. I am a limited performer and everybody knows that, but because Sohail was playing my brother, maybe that's why I was feeling very emotional," PTI quoted Salman as saying.
Tubelight also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in a key role. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen making a cameo appearance in the film.
After Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight is Salman Khan's third film with director Kabir Khan.
The trailer of Tubelight was unveiled on May 26.
Tubelight is scheduled to release in theatres on June 23, two days ahead of Eid.
(With PTI inputs)