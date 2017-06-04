Tubelight: Salman Khan And His Bhai In Behind-The-Scenes Footage Team Tubelight has carefully collaged a behind-the-scenes video, featuring Salman and Sohail and what went down during the shooting of Naach Meri Jaan, the new song starring these two

"There was no better choice than Sohail for," says Salman Khan, who plays the protagonist in Kabir Khan's next film. Salman and Sohail have been cast as brothers in the drama set against the 1962 Indo-Sino war. Teamhas carefully collaged a behind-the-scenes video, featuring Salman and Sohail and what went down during the shooting of, the new song starring these two. The Salman Khan film tracks the story of seedha saadha Laxman , who embarks on a journey to bring back his soldier brother from the war. The teasers and songs released so far are proof thathas all the elements of an emotional potboiler with certain striking resemblances to Bajrangi Bhaijaan , which made even Aamir Khan weep at the theatres.In the video, talking about 'Tubelight' Laxman , Sohail Khan says: "He's the younger brother (an in real life too) but is someone who adores his elder one." Kabir Khan believes that the real life rapport between Salman and Sohail, effortlessly translates on screen. "One shot and the audience is already believing that these two are brothers and very close to each other," he says in the video.Watch the behind-the-scenes video here:The Khan brothers have also worked together in films likeandalso stars Salman Khan's onscreenfrom- Shah Rukh Khan - in a cameo. Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, child artist Matin Ray Tangu and late actor Om Puri will also be seen in significant roles.is arriving at theatres on June 23, two days ahead of Eid.