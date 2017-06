Tubelight Pranksters Salman Khan, Matin Rey Tangu Se Bachke Rehna

Highlights Salman and Matin prank their teacher in the new promo Matin is a 8-year-old child artiste from Arunachal Pradesh Matin wanted to become a chef before Tubelight happened

Master @matinreytangu_ kuch keh rahe hai! Dekhna mat bhulna! #2DaysToTubelight @beingsalmankhan @sohailkhanofficial @kabirkhankk @man_on_ledge A post shared by Tubelight (@tubelightkieid) on Jun 21, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

Aa raha hai Laxman apne dost ke saath bas 10 din mein! Main aur mera matin #Tubelight @TubelightKiEid @kabirkhankk A post shared by Tubelight (@tubelightkieid) on Jun 12, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT

Salman Khan is not such a tubelight after all. In a new teaser, Salman as Laxman and his eight-year-old co-star Matin Rey Tangu can be seen pulling a prank on a school teaser. Pranking teachers (Kids, do not practise this in school or otherwise) is one of the oldest ways of recreation in school, which Salman and Matin does adorably in the new promo. Dressed in school uniform, Matin's expression in the video is absolutely hilarious - he pretends to be oblivious of his partner's crime. Laxman, who is the moreof the lot, makes the confession and scoots out of the classroom in no time.Off screen, Matin is as much an entertainer as his senior on the sets of. Matin Rey Tangu, who is from Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar, was officially introduced to thefans with an interactive session on Monday. It was learnt that Matin actually wanted to become a chef before Tubelight happened but now, he told PTI: "I want to be an actor.(Now, I have become an actor so I will continue)." That made all of us ROFL.Salman Khan has a history of working with young artists and we love him for that. From Ali Haji inand Sana Saeed into Harshaali Malhotra in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Matin Rey Tangu in, his onscreen rapport with the little ones are jealous-worthy.While we wait to see the Salman Khan Matin Rey Tangu combo in, here's an adorable still of the two.Directed by Kabir Khan,releases on June 23.