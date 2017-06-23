Tubelight Celeb Review: 'Salman Khan's Most Honest Performance,' Tweet Stars

Highlights
Preity Zinta, who co-starred with Salman in films like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, "loved the time, innocence and world of Tubelight." Salman's Tumko Na Bhool Payenge heroine Dia Mirza thinks this is his "most honest performance." Others who tweeted included actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Gaurav Kapur and singer Sophie Choudhry.
Congrats @BeingSalmanKhan & @kabirkhankk for yet another blockbuster Absolutely LOVED the time, innocence & world of #TubelightTing pic.twitter.com/L22eXkIyM5— Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 23, 2017
#Tubelight is an innocent film that warms the heart and touches the soul. It gives us faith and love in a time of war. @kabirkhankk— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 23, 2017
#tubelight is @BeingSalmanKhan gentlest, most honest performance. #OmPuri, @SohailKhan, Matin Ray Tangu @Zhuzhu_juju have my heart.— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 23, 2017
@BeingSalmanKhan Congratulations on the release of TUBELIGHT bhai. As usual u are going to rock it .God bless you with happiness & success.— Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) June 23, 2017
It has you misty eyed and leaves you with a smile in your heart. No one does it better than @kabirkhankk. Proud of you brother #Tubelight— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) June 22, 2017
#Tubelightis all heart! Left a huge smile on my face & a tear in my eye. @BeingSalmanKhan is superb So are @Zhuzhu_juju#Sohail#Matin— Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) June 23, 2017
The man who lights up everybody's life @BeingSalmanKhan sir u were outstanding from the first frame to the last #tubelight@kabirkhankk— Remo D'souza (@remodsouza) June 22, 2017
Watching #Tubelight! @BeingSalmanKhan@SohailKhan@Zhuzhu_juju & Late #OmPuri ji .. truly heartwarming performances by all— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 22, 2017
Our critics were divided in opinion. Raja Sen, writing for NDTV Movies, described Salman's performance as one of his worst, rating Tubelight one star. Saibal Chatterjee, giving the film three stars, wrote, "Its shine might be inconsistent, but when Tubelight does achieve full wattage, which is frequently enough to stand out, it does light up the screen."
Tubelight is Salman's third film with director Kabir Khan, after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film features late actor Om Puri in his last acting job. Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and eight-year-old Matin Rey Tangu, from Arunachal Pradesh, are cast in pivotal roles.