Tubelight Celeb Review: 'Salman Khan's Most Honest Performance,' Tweet Stars

Salman Khan in a still from Tubelight (Image courtesy: Salman Khan )

Congrats @BeingSalmanKhan & @kabirkhankk for yet another blockbuster Absolutely LOVED the time, innocence & world of #TubelightTing pic.twitter.com/L22eXkIyM5 — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 23, 2017

#Tubelight is an innocent film that warms the heart and touches the soul. It gives us faith and love in a time of war. @kabirkhankk — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 23, 2017

@BeingSalmanKhan Congratulations on the release of TUBELIGHT bhai. As usual u are going to rock it .God bless you with happiness & success. — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) June 23, 2017

It has you misty eyed and leaves you with a smile in your heart. No one does it better than @kabirkhankk. Proud of you brother #Tubelight — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) June 22, 2017

#Tubelightis all heart! Left a huge smile on my face & a tear in my eye. @BeingSalmanKhan is superb So are @Zhuzhu_juju#Sohail#Matin — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) June 23, 2017

The man who lights up everybody's life @BeingSalmanKhan sir u were outstanding from the first frame to the last #tubelight@kabirkhankk — Remo D'souza (@remodsouza) June 22, 2017