Tubelight Celeb Review: 'Salman Khan's Most Honest Performance,' Tweet Stars

Highlights A screening of Tubelight was held in Mumbai on Thursday Preity Zinta "loved the time, innocence and world of Tubelight" Dia Mirza thinks this is Salman's "most honest performance

Congrats @BeingSalmanKhan & @kabirkhankk for yet another blockbuster Absolutely LOVED the time, innocence & world of #TubelightTing pic.twitter.com/L22eXkIyM5 — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 23, 2017

#Tubelight is an innocent film that warms the heart and touches the soul. It gives us faith and love in a time of war. @kabirkhankk — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 23, 2017

@BeingSalmanKhan Congratulations on the release of TUBELIGHT bhai. As usual u are going to rock it .God bless you with happiness & success. — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) June 23, 2017

It has you misty eyed and leaves you with a smile in your heart. No one does it better than @kabirkhankk. Proud of you brother #Tubelight — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) June 22, 2017

#Tubelightis all heart! Left a huge smile on my face & a tear in my eye. @BeingSalmanKhan is superb So are @Zhuzhu_juju#Sohail#Matin — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) June 23, 2017

The man who lights up everybody's life @BeingSalmanKhan sir u were outstanding from the first frame to the last #tubelight@kabirkhankk — Remo D'souza (@remodsouza) June 22, 2017

and while critics are only moderately impressed or not at all, the actor's celebrity friends love his new film (surprised?). Salman, 51, plays a man-child trailing his brother who has gone off to fight in the war against China - the events of the film are set in 1962. A screening ofheld in Mumbai on Thursday night was attended by Salman's many friends and former co-stars. The roll call of stars was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan who has a cameo in the film, playing a magician by the name of Goga Pasha. The film's celeb audience have now begun tweeting reviews. Needless to mention, it's all good.Preity Zinta, who co-starred with Salman in films likeand, "loved the time, innocence and world of." Salman'sheroine Dia Mirza thinks this is his "most honest performance." Others who tweeted included actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Gaurav Kapur and singer Sophie Choudhry.Our critics were divided in opinion. Raja Sen, writing for NDTV Movies, described Salman's performance as one of his worst, ratingone star. Saibal Chatterjee, giving the film three stars, wrote, "Its shine might be inconsistent, but whendoes achieve full wattage, which is frequently enough to stand out, it does light up the screen." Tubelight is Salman's third film with director Kabir Khan , afterand. The film features late actor Om Puri in his last acting job. Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and eight-year-old Matin Rey Tangu, from Arunachal Pradesh, are cast in pivotal roles.