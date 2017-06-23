Tubelight Celeb Review: 'Salman Khan's Most Honest Performance,' Tweet Stars

Salman Khan's celebrity friends are all praise for his film Tubelight which released in theatres today

All India | Written by | Updated: June 23, 2017 15:36 IST
Salman Khan in a still from Tubelight (Image courtesy: Salman Khan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. A screening of Tubelight was held in Mumbai on Thursday
  2. Preity Zinta "loved the time, innocence and world of Tubelight"
  3. Dia Mirza thinks this is Salman's "most honest performance
Salman Khan's Tubelightjal gayi and while critics are only moderately impressed or not at all, the actor's celebrity friends love his new film (surprised?). Salman, 51, plays a man-child trailing his brother who has gone off to fight in the war against China - the events of the film are set in 1962. A screening of Tubelight held in Mumbai on Thursday night was attended by Salman's many friends and former co-stars. The roll call of stars was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan who has a cameo in the film, playing a magician by the name of Goga Pasha. The film's celeb audience have now begun tweeting reviews. Needless to mention, it's all good.

Preity Zinta, who co-starred with Salman in films like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, "loved the time, innocence and world of Tubelight." Salman's Tumko Na Bhool Payenge heroine Dia Mirza thinks this is his "most honest performance." Others who tweeted included actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Gaurav Kapur and singer Sophie Choudhry.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Our critics were divided in opinion. Raja Sen, writing for NDTV Movies, described Salman's performance as one of his worst, rating Tubelight one star. Saibal Chatterjee, giving the film three stars, wrote, "Its shine might be inconsistent, but when Tubelight does achieve full wattage, which is frequently enough to stand out, it does light up the screen."

Tubelight is Salman's third film with director Kabir Khan, after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film features late actor Om Puri in his last acting job. Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and eight-year-old Matin Rey Tangu, from Arunachal Pradesh, are cast in pivotal roles.
 

Salman KhanTubelight

