Tubelight Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan's Film Inches Towards 100 Crore

Salman Khan's Eid release Tubelight, which hit the screens on June 23, is slowly inching closer to the 100-crore mark. The film earned just Rs 5.75 crore on Wednesday (Day 6), reports Box Office India. The figures are a little below that the expected response for a Salman Khan film. The box office score of Salman's Tubelight now stands at Rs 98.75 crore and counting. Box Office India predicts that the collections will further drop on Thursday and figures are expected to rise over the weekend. Meanwhile, Wednesday's collections registered a drop of 50%. Since 2012, Salman has been releasing his films on Eid and all of them did exceptionally well. However, Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, failed to make a mark at the box office.
- Wednesday's collections registered a drop of 50%
- The box office score of Tubelight now stands at Rs 98.75
- Tubelight released on the Friday preceding the Eid weekend
Here's how much Salman's other Eid releases fared on their opening weekend.
Salman and Eid - opng weekend...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2017
2011: #Bodyguard 88.75 cr [Wed-Sun]
2012: #ETT 100.16 cr [Wed-Sun]
2014: #Kick 83.83 cr [Fri-Sun]
Salman and Eid - opng weekend...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2017
2015: #BB 102.60 cr [Fri-Sun]
2016: #Sultan 105.53 cr [Wed-Sun]
2017: #Tubelight 64.77 cr [Fri-Sun]
In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen gave Tubelight one star out of five and called Salman 'worst' thing about it. "Playing a developmentally disabled young man, Salman Khan gives one of the worst performances of his career." He further wrote about Sohail Khan has 'outshined' Salman. "This time, it's Sohail Khan's turn, and he gets to outshine his celebrated brother simply by keeping a straight face. Tubelight is a Salman Khan film that kept me longing to have Sohail back on screen, and those are words I'd never thought I'd type," wrote Mr Sen.
Tubelight is Salman Khan's third film with Kabir Khan. It is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-Sino war and marks late actor Om Puri's last film. Shah Rukh Khan features in a cameo. Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child artiste Matin Rey Tangu are also part of Salman and Sohail's Tubelight cast.
Tubelight is inspired by Hollywood film Little Boy.