Tubelight Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan's Film Flickers Its Way To 100 Crore

Highlights
- Tubelight has made Rs 95.86 crore in five days
- Tubelight released on the Friday preceding the Eid weekend
- Tubelight recorded the lowest opening day for Salman's films since 2012
Here's Tubelight's box office report card so far:
#Tubelight Fri 21.15 cr, Sat 21.17 cr, Sun 22.45 cr, Mon 19.09 cr [Eid], Tue 12 cr. Total: Rs 95.86 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 28, 2017
This is what he tweeted earlier:
Salman and Eid - opng weekend...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2017
2011: #Bodyguard Rs 88.75 cr [Wed-Sun]
2012: #ETT Rs 100.16 cr [Wed-Sun]
2014: #Kick Rs 83.83 cr [Fri-Sun]
2015: #BB Rs 102.60 cr [Fri-Sun]
2016: #Sultan Rs 105.53 cr [Wed-Sun]
2017: #Tubelight Rs 64.77 cr [Fri-Sun]
Tubelight has mostly been reviewed as failing to live up to the hype that was created ahead of the film's release. In his review for NDTV, Raja Sen writes Sohail Khan put up a better show that his superstar brother. "This time, it's Sohail Khan's turn, and he gets to outshine his celebrated brother simply by keeping a straight face. Tubelight is a Salman Khan film that kept me longing to have Sohail back on screen, and those are words I'd never thought I'd type," wrote Mr Sen.
On the day of the film's release, Mr Adarsh tweeted that while Tubelight is expected to have a great extended weekend for Eid, it is doubtful if the Kabir Khan-directed film will manage to score figures like Rs 300, 400 or 500 crores.
#Tubelight will have an awesome weekend extended weekend [Eid festivities]... Will it touch Rs 300 cr, Rs 400 cr, Rs 500 cr? I doubt!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 23, 2017
Tubelight is Salman Khan's third movie with the director. It is said to be based on the Hollywood film Little Boy and set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-Sino war. This also marks Om Puri's last film and features a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and eight-year-old Matin Rey Tangu also join Salman and Sohail on the Tubelight cast.