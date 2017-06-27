Tubelight Box Office Collection Day 4: A Salman Khan Film Did The Unthinkable - 'Underperformed' On Eid

Tubelight Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan's film, which hit the theatres on June 23, earned Rs 19.09 crore on Monday, Eid

All India | Written by | Updated: June 27, 2017 14:02 IST
Tubelight Box Office Collection Day 4: A Salman Khan Film Did The Unthinkable - 'Underperformed' On Eid

Salman Khan in Tubelight

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Tubelight has underperformed on Eid. It's an exception," wrote Mr Adarsh
  2. Tubelight has so far earned Rs 83.86 crore
  3. Tubelight is inspired by Hollywood film Little Boy
Salman Khan's films have ruled the box office on Eid since 2012. However, the actor's latest release Tubelight, which hit the theatres on June 23 (Friday), is an 'exception.' The highly-anticipated film of Salman hasn't yet crossed Rs 30-crore mark on any single day. On Monday (Eid), Tubelight earned Rs 19.09 crore, which was even less than its weekend business, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Tubelight has underperformed on Eid. Generally, Salman films set new records/do roaring biz on Eid, but it's an exception this time," he tweeted. On the first day of its release, Salman's Sultan (2016) had done a business of Rs 36.54 crore. However, Tubelight only managed to earn Rs 21.15 crore. Total business of the film now stands at Rs 83.86 crore.

Here's Tubelight's box office collection so far.
 
 

Check out the Day 1 box office figures of all Salman's film (2012-2017).
 

Box Office India compared the business of Salman's Tubelight with Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 3, which released in 2013 during Diwali weekend and did a business of over Rs 30 crore on first Monday.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen gave Tubelight one star out of five and called Salman 'worst' thing about it. "Playing a developmentally disabled young man, Salman Khan gives one of the worst performances of his career. Everyone besides Salman is good here, which is again a new thing to write about a star whose screen-presence and spontaneous charisma has carried him through many a horrid film," he wrote in his review.

Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, stars Salman's younger brother Sohail Khan, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, child artiste Matin Rey Tangu, and late actor Om Puri. The film is set in 1962, during the Indo-China war. Salman's character is called Laxman and Sohail plays Bharat, his younger brother. The story unfolds after Bharat joins Indian Army and goes off to fight in the war. Tubelight is inspired by Hollywood film Little Boy.
 

