Tubelight Box Office Collection Day 4: A Salman Khan Film Did The Unthinkable - 'Underperformed' On Eid

Highlights
- "Tubelight has underperformed on Eid. It's an exception," wrote Mr Adarsh
- Tubelight has so far earned Rs 83.86 crore
- Tubelight is inspired by Hollywood film Little Boy
Here's Tubelight's box office collection so far.
#Tubelight Fri 21.15 cr, Sat 21.17 cr, Sun 22.45 cr, Mon 19.09 cr [Eid]. Total: 83.86 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2017
What's surprising is that #Tubelight hasn't crossed 30 cr *on a single day* till now... Not on Sun... Not even on Mon [Eid holiday]...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2017
Check out the Day 1 box office figures of all Salman's film (2012-2017).
Salman and Eid - Day 1...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2017
2012: #ETT 32.93 cr
2014: #Kick 26.40 cr
2015: #BB 27.25 cr
2016: #Sultan 36.54 cr
2017: #Tubelight 21.15 cr
Box Office India compared the business of Salman's Tubelight with Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 3, which released in 2013 during Diwali weekend and did a business of over Rs 30 crore on first Monday.
In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen gave Tubelight one star out of five and called Salman 'worst' thing about it. "Playing a developmentally disabled young man, Salman Khan gives one of the worst performances of his career. Everyone besides Salman is good here, which is again a new thing to write about a star whose screen-presence and spontaneous charisma has carried him through many a horrid film," he wrote in his review.
Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, stars Salman's younger brother Sohail Khan, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, child artiste Matin Rey Tangu, and late actor Om Puri. The film is set in 1962, during the Indo-China war. Salman's character is called Laxman and Sohail plays Bharat, his younger brother. The story unfolds after Bharat joins Indian Army and goes off to fight in the war. Tubelight is inspired by Hollywood film Little Boy.