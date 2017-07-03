Tubelight Box Office Collection Day 10: Double Century For Salman Khan's Film With Crores From Overseas

Salman Khan's Tubelight took ten days to score Rs 200 crore at the box office with as much as Rs 48 crore pouring in from theatres overseas, reported Box Office India. At home, Tubelight has finally managed to make a little over Rs 150 crore - the Kabir Khan-directed drama was struggling to hit the 100 crore mark but stumbled over on the other side with Thursday's collection figures. Unlike any of Salman Khan's previous Eid offerings, Tubelight has been said to be "rejected," as trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, citing its dipping box office numbers Wednesday onwards. However, Tubelighthad grossed Rs 106.86 crore in an entire week, compared to which, Rs 52 more crores in three days appears to be a decent figure.
The Box Office India report also states that Tubelight's lifetime box office collections are expected to be 210-215 crore, including worldwide numbers. On the day of the film's release, Mr Adarsh tweeted that while Tubelight is expected to have a great extended weekend for Eid, it is doubtful if the Kabir Khan-directed film will manage to score figures like Rs 300, 400 or 500 crores. It was also three years ago when a Salman Khan film could not live up to the hype in terms of ticket sales. 2014's Jai Ho, which was, however, not released during Eid, made Rs 186 crore worldwide.
If Tubelight's box office progress is at par with the prediction made by Box Office India, Tubelight will join the league of films like Akshay Kumar's Airlift, Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) and Ajay Devgn's Singham Returns (2014).
Tubelight has mostly been reviewed as a film with poor performance on Salman's part. In his review for NDTV, Raja Sen writes it is the other Khan brother who stood out. "This time, it's Sohail Khan's turn, and he gets to outshine his celebrated brother simply by keeping a straight face. Tubelight is a Salman Khan film that kept me longing to have Sohail back on screen, and those are words I'd never thought I'd type," wrote Mr Sen.
Tubelight said to be based on the Hollywood film Little Boy and set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-Sino war. This is Om Puri's last film and stars Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and eight-year-old Matin Rey Tangu also join the cast of Tubelight.