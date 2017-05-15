TTV Dinakaran's Custody Extended Till May 29

A court in Delhi on Monday extended the judicial custody of AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran, who is accused of attempting to bribe Election Commission officials, till May 29.Special Judge Poonam Chaudhary also extended the judicial custody of Mr Dinakaran's aide Sukesh Chandrashekhar Mallikarjuna, a long-time friend of Mr Dinakaran, and a hawala operator from Delhi, Naresh Jain till May 29.Meanwhile, Mr Dinakaran told court that he will first examine the CD containing the recorded conversation before responding to Delhi Police plea seeking seeking his voice sample.He requested court to direct police to provide him a copy of the CD.The court listed the matter for May 18 for hearing Delhi Police plea seeking permission to get Mr Dinakaran and Mr Chandrashekhar's voice samples to authenticate a recorded conversation that took place between the accused.Mr Dinakaran, nephew of jailed AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala, is accused of having tried to obtain a favourable verdict from the poll panel so that the now frozen "two leaves" party symbol could be restored to Sasikala's faction of the AIADMK.Mr Chandrashekhar was arrested on April 16.On April 25, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Mr Dinakaran for having tried to pay Rs 50 crore in bribes to the poll officials through middleman Mr Chandrashekar to ensure the "two leaves" poll symbol was allotted to the AIADMK faction led by Sasikala.