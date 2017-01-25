When Trump Phoned PM Modi: 10-Point Guide To Last Night's Exchange

US President Donald Trump called PM Modi and invited him to visit US later this year.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to the United States later this year by President Donald Trump, who phoned him last night. This was their first conversation since President Trump's inauguration. The leaders of the world's two largest democracies invited each other to their respective capitals and indicated that they had a warm exchange which included a commitment to "standing shoulder to shoulder" against terrorism and improving economic cooperation.
Here is your 10-point guide to this story:
Since taking office on Friday, President Trump has not yet called leaders of the UK, German, Russia or China. PM Modi was dialled ahead of them, but after the heads of neighbouring countries like Mexico and Canada.
PM Modi and President Trump are both working to ensure improved and expanded relations between the US and India are not affected by the change in the White House.
After his election, PM Modi built a strong rapport with Barack Obama who became the first sitting US president to pay a second visit to India during the 2015 Republic Day celebrations.
During the call, President Trump emphasised that the United States "considers India a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world," according to a White House readout of the call.
"The two discussed opportunities to strengthen the partnership between the United States and India in broad areas such as the economy and defense," it disclosed.
On Twitter, PM Modi said he "had a warm conversation" with the new US president and that they had both "agreed to work closely in the coming days to further strengthen our bilateral ties". "Have also invited President Trump to visit India," PM Modi added after the White House revealed Washington had extended a similar invite for "later this year".
A surprisingly warm conversation in November between then President-Elect Trump and Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif caused concern in India.
President Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon described PM Modi's victory in the 2014 general election as the first phase in a "global revolt" against the existing order that culminated with the outcome of November's US polls.