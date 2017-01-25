When Trump Phoned PM Modi: 10-Point Guide To Last Night's Exchange

US President Donald Trump called PM Modi and invited him to visit US later this year.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to the United States later this year by President Donald Trump, who phoned him last night. This was their first conversation since President Trump's inauguration. The leaders of the world's two largest democracies invited each other to their respective capitals and indicated that they had a warm exchange which included a commitment to "standing shoulder to shoulder" against terrorism and improving economic cooperation.