Trump Administration Would Be Good For India, Says US Industry Body

The Trump administration would be good for India as Washington sees New Delhi as a stabilising factor in the region, a top US industry body has said."I think US needs India for its presence in the region itself," Mukesh Aghi, president of US India Business Council (USIBC), a representative body of top American businesses having a footprint in India, told PTI.Noting that geopolitically as India sits in a very turmoil arena, New Delhi needs Washington more. "We feel that from the Indo-US relationship perspective, Trump administration will be good for India," Mr Aghi said, adding that two principles could drive Indo-US relationship."First, this administration sees that the economic prosperity of India is good for America. Second, it also sees the military growth of India as a stabilising factor in the region itself," he said."We believe that India wants to see the US as a strong nation, sending a strong message out there because at this stage while India is trying to grow economically you do not want too much disruption in global order. We feel that the ties between the Trump administration and Modi government will be positive and much more deeper also," Mr Aghi said.Mr Trump and PM Modi will also look at Indian IT companies to create and hire more Americans, Mr Aghi said."The Indian companies will restart hiring Americans in the US. Geopolitically, India will stand by the US and US will support India. I feel that the partnership is going to reach a higher level as it settles down and the team takes shape in the US itself," Mr Aghi added.Mr Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to meet sometime later this year.Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar is currently in the US, probably for preparing ground work for PM Modi's visit and draw a road map of Indo-US ties under the Trump administration.In addition to the political and strategic partnership, the two leaders in their forthcoming meeting are expected to talk about enhancing the economic and trade ties, Mr Aghi said."I also believe that Make in India and Buy America, Hire America is not in conflict. They basically support each other. Make in India is more for domestic market. India is not a very large export benefaction country. India can support the US very much on pharma side. Indian pharma companies provide cost benefits to American companies and the country. Trump wants to bring the cost down. So he looks at Indian companies to help from that perspective," Mr Aghi added.