Truck Drivers Across States On Indefinite Strike, Could Lead To Price Hike Of Essential Goods

Protesting against the sharp increase in third-party insurance premium, goods vehicles owners across states have started an indefinite strike from today.The move could have an impact in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Bihar, part of Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and is likely to disrupt the supplies of commodities and it could lead to a spike in prices of essential goods.In West Bengal, 20 district level associations with three lakh trucks joined the indefinite strike. In Maharashtra, 10,000 trucks are off the roads.In parts of Punjab and Haryana, limited movement of trucks were reported as majority of the trucks did not ply."We have no alternative but to go ahead with the strike. As many as 35 lakh trucks will be off the road in the southern states," the All India Confederation of Goods Vehicles Owners' Association (ACOGOA) President Channa Reddy told IANS.The South India Motor Transport Association had already gone for the indefinite strike from Thursday and now the All India Federation joined the protest. Two other groups will join the league from April 20.Representatives will meet the officials of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority on Monday.All India Motor Transport Congress said truckers have been demanding the category-wise real time data from the insurance regulator but it has not been provided."The fight for justice by truckers of India will continue till IRDAI reverses its proposal to third party insurance premium hike," Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators' Association's (FWBTOA) Joint Secretary Sajal Ghosh said.(With inputs from IANS)