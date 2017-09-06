Trolled For Ad Featuring Goddess Durga, Hair Stylist Jawed Habib Apologises

Celebrity hair stylist Jawed Habib, who had recently put out a print advertisement which showed deities at his salon, today apologized for offending religious sentiments. Mr Habib, 53, had been heavily trolled on social media for his advertisement.The newspaper ad shows Goddess Durga, along with her children Kartik, Lakshmi, Saraswati and Ganesh, at Mr Habib's salon along with the tag, "Gods too visit JH salon."Following the backlash he faced online, the renowned hair stylist wrote on Twitter: "If our ad campaign had inadvertently hurt anyone's sentiments, we apologise for that."Meanwhile, a lawyer in Uttar Pradesh has filed a court case against Mr Habib for using images of Hindu gods and goddesses in the advertisement to promote his salons.Lawyer Vinay Pandey moved an application in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in UP, saying that Mr Habib, a hair stylist whose clientele include many eminent persons across the country, had recently issued an advertisement that allegedly showed Hindu gods and goddesses sitting in his salon as customers.The petitioner said the advertisement was available on the social media, and added that it had hurt the sentiments of millions of Hindus.The case will be heard next Monday.(With inputs from IANS)